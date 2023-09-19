'Litany of avoidable failures' in Edinburgh tram project
A "litany of avoidable failures" was to blame for the delayed Edinburgh Tram project, a public inquiry has concluded.
The inquiry was established in June 2014 to find out why the city's tram project was £400m over budget and five years late.
Chaired by Lord Hardie, the probe has cost the taxpayer more than £13m.
It concludes failings by the City of Edinburgh Council and its arms length companies were to blame for the delays.
The 8.7 mile (14km) route from Edinburgh airport to the city centre opened in 2014, five years later than planned.
Lord Hardie issued a video message with his report where much of his criticism centres on the arms-length company in charge of the tram project known as Tie.
He said: "Tie's failures were the principal cause of the failure to deliver the project on time and within budget" but added that the City of Edinburgh Council "must also share principal responsibility with Tie for the delays in design".
The inquiry chairman also said that the Scottish government "recognised their mistake in withdrawing the oversight of Transport Scotland officials designed to protect the public purse" when problems emerged with the project.
