Parents of girl, 3, killed in Fife crash to sue driver
The family of a toddler who died after she was struck by a car in Fife are suing the driver.
Three-year-old Robyn Knox was hit by a blue Nissan Micra in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020.
Her parents Danielle Falconer and Barry Knox later described their daughter as a "loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul".
The driver was never prosecuted but the family have appointed a solicitor to pursue a civil action.
Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: "I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn.
"No criminal action was taken against the driver however a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.
"The legal action is in the early stages so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn's family get the answers and recognition they deserve."
At the time primary school teacher Danielle said she was "genuinely broken" by the loss of her daughter.
She added: "Our baby was so unbelievably loved by everyone and will continue to be loved for the rest of time."
In a joint statement the couple said their lives had been "shattered into a million pieces"
It continued: "Her sassy attitude made her into the little diva, it provided her with so much personality and confidence.
"She was the strongest little person we ever met, right until the very last second.
"We hope we can carry that strength with us."
Robyn was critically injured on Main Street at about 10:10 on 3 August 2020.
She died a short time later at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.