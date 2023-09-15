Pedestrian, 46, dies after hit-and-run in Fife
Detectives are trying to a trace the driver of a grey Audi car after a man was killed in hit-and-run in Fife.
Officers were called to High Street in Cowdenbeath at 20:30 on Thursday following reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Police Scotland said the 46-year-old, who has not been named, died at the scene.
A force spokesman said the car failed to stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road.
Inquiries to trace the driver are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
