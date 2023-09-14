Retired police chief apologises to Sheku Bayoh family
A retired deputy chief constable has apologised to Sheku Bayoh's family over their treatment by the police on the day he died.
Ruaraidh Nicolson was in command of the police response after Mr Bayoh's death in custody in Kirkcaldy in May 2015.
An inquiry has heard that when officers told Mr Bayoh's sister he had died, they did not say he had been involved in an incident with the police.
Kadi Johnson has said they delivered the death message with "no compassion".
She also said officers could not tell her what had happened.
Giving evidence at the public inquiry in Edinburgh, Mr Nicolson said: "If that's what happened, then I can only apologise."
The inquiry is looking into the events surrounding his death, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.
The Bayoh family's lawyer Aamer Anwar said: "As far as the family are concerned, this is the first time someone involved that day has apologised for their appalling treatment."
Members of the public had reported seeing Mr Bayoh carrying a knife and chasing cars on Sunday 3 May 2015.
The 31-year-old did not have the knife when police arrived at the scene but a violent confrontation followed and he was restrained on the ground by six officers.
Mr Bayoh lost consciousness and died in hospital.
'Fairness and respect'
A post-mortem examination later determined the cause as the "sudden death in a man intoxicated by MDMA (ecstasy) and alpha-PVP whilst being restrained".
The inquiry has heard six hours had passed before police informed Mrs Johnson that her brother had died.
No mention was made of the incident earlier that morning.
Mr Nicolson told the inquiry: "The family ought to be treated with fairness and respect.
"They ought to be given whatever information we can provide to them.
"The family ought to feel that the officers are compassionate in terms of what's happened.
"I don't represent the organisation any more, but these things should never happen."
Mr Nicolson was questioned at length over the aftermath of the incident and agreed that the actions of some of his officers gave him cause for concern.
The sister of a disabled Iraq War veteran told the inquiry police had treated their family like criminals when they searched their home.
Another member of the family had been with Mr Bayoh before his fatal confrontation with the police.
Saadia Rashid told the inquiry the officers had been rude, intimidating and did nothing to help her brother leave the house.
Mr Nicolson said: "You should respect individuals.
"At the end of the day, this is about the individuals on the ground explaining and justifying what it is that they have done.
"It feels like if everything that's been said is true, then they're not going to be able to justify it."
The inquiry has heard that officers involved in the incident were given initial results from the post-mortem examination before the family were told it had taken place.
Mr Nicolson said; "The family should have been told first."
The inquiry has also been told that police had searched databases for information on lawyer Aamer Anwar.
Mr Nicolson said: "I can't think why anybody would think that was beneficial."
The Crown Office decided no-one should face charges over Mr Bayoh's death after an inquiry by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
The inquiry before Lord Bracadale continues.