Colourful bras light up Edinburgh for Scotland MoonWalk
- Published
Hundreds of people have returned to the streets of Edinburgh in their bras for MoonWalk Scotland.
Women, men and young people wearing brightly decorated bras or bra T-shirts set off from Holyrood Park at 23:00 on Saturday to walk a half or full marathon through the city.
Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the first MoonWalk Scotland was held in 2006.
The event returned last year after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
Since 2006, walkers have raised almost £22m, which is granted across Scotland to help support those living with cancer.
Among those taking part was Barbara-Ann Mackay, her sister Sarah-Jane Shellard and their aunt Audrey Anderson, all from Arbroath, who were all diagnosed with breast cancer during an eight-month period in 2018.
They all had double mastectomies and chemotherapy.
Walk the Walk recently awarded £50,000 to the charity Cancer Support Scotland, to help reduce the waiting list for Scottish cancer patients and their families, who are in need of emotional and wellbeing support.
Many buildings and landmarks across Edinburgh, including Edinburgh Castle, lit up pink throughout the night.
Walk the Walk specialises in promoting the benefits of walking as an important part of cancer prevention, as well as for overall mental health and physical wellbeing.