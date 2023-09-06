Three teenagers charged over fire at former nightclub in Kirkcaldy
- Published
Three boys, all aged 15, have been arrested and charged after a large blaze at a former night club in Fife.
Eight fire engines were sent to the derelict Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy at about 14:45 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said nobody was injured in the incident at the B-listed building on Hunter Street.
It is the third fire at the site this year - the business closed in 2019 and the building was due to be converted into 19 flats.
The plans were withdrawn and the property has again been put up for sale.
Sgt Gordon Stanford said: "We know this incident has had a significant impact in Kirkcaldy and we would like to offer our thanks to the local community and partners in the emergency services for their assistance in this investigation."