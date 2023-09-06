Boy, 12, arrested after attack on Ukrainian teens in Edinburgh
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after three Ukrainian teenagers were assaulted in Edinburgh.
The Ukrainians, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were hurt after being approached by a group of youths on Sunday night on Niddrie Mains Road.
One of the 13-year-olds was stabbed, the other left with lacerations to his ear, and the 15-year-old was punched. The boys required hospital treatment.
Police Scotland said it believed the incident was racially aggravated
A force spokesperson added: "Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances."