Boy, 12, arrested after attack on Ukrainian teens in Edinburgh

Niddrie Mains Road, EdinburghGoogle
The incident happened on Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after three Ukrainian teenagers were assaulted in Edinburgh.

The Ukrainians, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were hurt after being approached by a group of youths on Sunday night on Niddrie Mains Road.

One of the 13-year-olds was stabbed, the other left with lacerations to his ear, and the 15-year-old was punched. The boys required hospital treatment.

Police Scotland said it believed the incident was racially aggravated

A force spokesperson added: "Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances."

