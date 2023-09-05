Police probe racist attack on three Ukrainian teens in Edinburgh
- Published
Police say an attack on three Ukrainian teenagers in Edinburgh at the weekend was racially aggravated.
The boys, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were hurt after they were approached by a group of eight youths in dark clothing on Sunday night.
One of the 13-year-olds was stabbed, the other left with lacerations to his ear, and the 15-year-old was punched.
Police are reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace those responsible for the attack in Niddrie Mains Road.
And they have appealed for help from potential witnesses to the incident which happened at about 20:30.
Det Insp Keith Fairbairn said: "I know there were members of the public in the area at the time of the attack and I am asking them to contact us with any information they may have.
"We are appealing for details on the group of youths, who were dressed in dark clothing.
"Perhaps you saw them somewhere else? Did you see them running off? Any small piece of information could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks."
The injured boys were treated in hospital and the incident was reported to police on Monday.