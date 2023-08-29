Rapist jailed for 10 years over serial attacks on three women
A man who raped three women, including one who was just 14 when the attacks began, has been jailed for 10 years.
Bradley Isherwood, 25, abused one his victims while another man encouraged him.
The woman, who is now aged 24, told the High Court in Edinburgh she was serially raped and assaulted between 2016 and 2021.
All off Isherwood's attacks tool place at locations in Edinburgh and Musselburgh, East Lothian.
The 24-year-old woman told the court that during one attack, another man played the Kings of Leon song Sex On Fire on his phone while Isherwood abused her.
She said: "I said no. I am tired. It became clear that he wasn't going to take no for an answer so I just kind of lay there and took it."
The victim said Isherwood's friend was "clapping his hands and saying 'come on Bradley, come on Bradley'."
"He was playing Your Sex is on Fire. He had an iPhone," she said.
'He felt entitled'
The woman also spoke about a time when Isherwood pinned her to the bed by the throat.
She said: "There was quite a lot of pressure. I couldn't speak. I genuinely thought he was going to choke me.
"I tried but I couldn't get his hand free from my throat.
"When I was on the bed and he had me by the throat and I couldn't speak back, he said he was going to kill me."
The woman said that Isherwood felt "entitled" about having sex.
Judge Lord Tyre sentenced Isherwood, who had pleaded not guilty to the attacks, to 10 years in prison and ordered that he be supervised by the authorities for three years after his release.
He was also put on the sex offenders register for life.