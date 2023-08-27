Woman dies after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A elderly woman has died after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the Stevenson Drive area of Balgreen in the city at about 15:30 on Saturday.
The 70-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.
Police said a 23-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.
"I'm appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.
"Drivers with dashcam footage of Stevenson Drive in the time leading up to the crash are urged to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention."