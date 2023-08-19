Boy, 14, critically injured after two-car crash
A 14-year-old boy is critically ill after he was involved in a two-car crash in Fife.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout at about 18:50 on Friday.
The teenager was a passenger in a grey Peugeot 207 when it was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Polo.
The 18-year-old driver was also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.
Officer said the Polo driver, a 35-year-old man, was checked by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
The road was closed for around seven hours to allow investigations to be carried out at the scene.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses.
"If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important."
He also urged anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.