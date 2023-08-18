Biker who died on Addiewell road is named

Lee Headley died at the scene of the crash

A biker who died in a crash on a West Lothian road has been named as Lee Headley.

The 43-year-old was travelling on the B792 Blackburn Road in Addiewell when the accident happened at 21:25 on Monday.

He was driving a blue Suzuki GSXR motorbike and died at the scene. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A police spokesperson urged witnesses to come forward.

