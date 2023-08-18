Biker who died on Addiewell road is named
- Published
A biker who died in a crash on a West Lothian road has been named as Lee Headley.
The 43-year-old was travelling on the B792 Blackburn Road in Addiewell when the accident happened at 21:25 on Monday.
He was driving a blue Suzuki GSXR motorbike and died at the scene. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A police spokesperson urged witnesses to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.