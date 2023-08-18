It was important to make a stand, says Graham Linehan
Graham Linehan said it was "extremely important" for him to "make a stand" and perform at the Edinburgh Fringe, despite venue cancellations.
The Father Ted writer gave an impromptu performance outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, after his show was cancelled by two venues.
The original venue, Leith Arches, had pulled out amid concern about Mr Linehan's views on transgender issues.
The show's organiser said they "refuse to be cancelled".
Speaking to BBC Scotland News after the show, Graham Linehan said: "It is important to make a stand. It is important to at least stand in front of a microphone, even if it's just for a second, and show that these people don't get to push the rest of us around.
He added that he knew it was going to be a "weird" show so told himself "do what you can and try and get out with your dignity intact."
Mr Linehan, who also wrote TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, is often at the centre of heated rows over trans issues and women's rights on social media, with opponents accusing him of transphobia.
The comedian said: "I heard someone say today I disagree with Graham Linehan on many things, it's like what? What do you disagree with me on?
"It's just extraordinary to find my beliefs, which are shared by 99% of the public, are just being cast as bigotry."
A spokesperson for Leith Arches said on social media earlier this week they were cancelling the show with immediate effect as they did not support the comedian or his views.
Mr Linehan performed as part of a five-piece comedy group organised by Comedy Unleashed.
Co-founder Andy Shaw told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme it was probably the "hardest gig" he had ever had to organise.
He said: "Graham's views on other matters are Graham's views on other matters and really it's a big, big pity that all the attention has been on Graham's views around the trans issue and not around the principle of free expression in the art and free speech which is actually what has happened here."
'We won't be cancelled'
He added: "We've had a gig cancelled and very few people have come forward to say this is wrong - in Edinburgh, the home of the enlightenment and during the biggest comedy festival in the world.
"The principle here is we're not going to stop, we won't be cancelled, we will make sure this gig goes on and the artists can focus on their comedy."
He said holding the show outside the Scottish Parliament was "utterly surreal" but was not to make a political statement. Other last-minute options included a church, a community hall and the City of Edinburgh council's debating chamber.
"Does fate lead you in a certain direction? I'm not a big believer in fate but it took us to almost making a political point," he added.
The question of whether Mr Linehan or Comedy Unleashed will take legal action against the original venue remains, but Mr Shaw added that "an apology would be nice."