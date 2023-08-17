Serial rapist jailed for attacks on three women in Fife
A serial rapist who targeted three women in Fife while they were sleeping has been jailed for ten years.
The High Court in Dundee heard Jody Petrie, 37, attacked his victims while they were under the influence of drink or drugs after they fell asleep.
Petrie denied the offences, which took place from 2017 over four years in Tayport and St Andrews.
Judge Lady Drummond said Petrie would continue to pose a threat to women and had not shown any remorse.
He will also be supervised for three years following his release from jail.
Lady Drummond said: "You raped these women when they were at their most vulnerable.
"They suffered not only the physical impact, but long-standing psychological harm."
Petrie was found guilty by a jury of three separate charges of rape involving three different women.
The court heard he attacked his first victim in Tayport in 2017.
The jury found him guilty of raping his second victim in St Andrews in January 2019, and another woman in the same town in 2020.
Two further sex attack charges were found to be not proven by the jury.
Petrie also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.