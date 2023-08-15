Father and son 'blowtorched letters onto murder victims'
- Published
A father and son are accused of murdering two men and blowtorching letters onto their heads.
It is alleged Ian MacLeod, 66, and Dean McLeod, 42, killed Derek Johnston, 37, and Desmond Rowlings, 66, at a flat in Edinburgh last year.
It is also claimed both victims had body parts cut off during the ordeal.
Mr MacLeod faces two other charges and both men are accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Neither of them entered a plea.
Details of accusations emerged during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting
The father and son are said to have murdered Mr Johnston and Mr Rowlings at a flat in Edinburgh's Greendykes Road between 30 October and 1 November 2022.
An indictment claims Mr Johnston was repeatedly struck on the head with a Stanley knife and a machete.
It is also alleged he suffered "blunt force trauma" and hit with a hammer, with the weapon said to have been left "embedded" in his head.
Prosecutors further state the letters "YLT" were burned onto his forehead with a blowtorch or similar item.
It is then claimed Mr Johnston's ear was severed along with part of his nose.
A nail was also allegedly "forced" through each of his eyes.
Mr Rowlings is said to have suffered a similar ordeal.
As well as claims he was attacked with a Stanley knife, machetes and a hammer, the letters "VT", "YT" or "YLT" were also allegedly left on his head with a blowtorch.
The murder charge involving Mr Rowlings states parts of his nose, upper lip and both ears were severed.
Further charges
Ian MacLeod faces a separate accusation that he was "threatening and abusive" to Mr Johnston for six years before his death.
It is claimed he took hold of Mr Johnston's bank card and stopped him accessing his account.
The indictment also states Mr MacLeod lent him money before charging him "high rates of interest". It is claimed Mr MacLeod also withdrew cash from the man's bank account.
These accusation spans between 1 April 2016 and 30 October 2022 at a property in Edinburgh's Liberton area.
Mr MacLeod is further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis to a named man.
Both of the accused face a final allegation of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Ian MacLeod's KC Michael Anderson said he was not present and was unwell.
John Brannigan, defending Dean McLeod, told the court his client wanted alternative legal representation and made no plea on his behalf.
Prosecutor Richard Goddard KC said the Crown was in a position to have a trial fixed, "if it comes to it", adding that he had no issue with another hearing being called so Mr MacLeod could attend court.
Lord Arthurson fixed another hearing for next month.