Two dead and one critical after motorbikes crash in Fife
- Published
Two people have died after their motorbike crashed with another biker on a road in Fife.
The collision happened at 12:40 on the A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie in Fife, about 1.5 miles north of the junction with the A91.
A 72-year-old man on a red Honda died at the scene and his 64-year-old female pillion passenger was pronounced dead in hospital.
The rider of a Yamaha, a 62-year-old man, is critical in Ninewells Hospital.
The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.
Insp James Henry, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or the motorcycles involved prior to the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital.
"We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation into the crash to make contact with officer."