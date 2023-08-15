Man dies after crashing motorbike on West Lothian road
A 43-year-old biker has died in a crash on a road in West Lothian.
The man was travelling on the B792 Blackburn Road in Addiewell when the accident happened at 21:25 on Monday.
He was driving a blue Suzuki GSXR motorbike and died at the scene. Police said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for witnesses.
The road was closed for about four hours for an investigation to be carried out. It was re-opened at about 01.35.
Sgt Barry Sommerville, of Police Scotland, said: "We are keen to hear from any motorists, especially any with dashcam footage, who were driving on the B792 between 21:10 and 21:25.
"If you were in the area and have not yet spoken to police and have information you feel may assist our investigation, then please call."
