Woman dies in crash involving car and lorry near Crossgates
A 58-year-old woman has died in a crash between her car and a lorry in Fife.
The crash happened on the B981 near Crossgates at about 12:30 on Monday.
The incident involved a red and white Scania articulated lorry and a white Vauxhall Astra car. The woman, who was driving the Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
