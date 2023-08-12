Driver arrested after woman, 35, dies in motorbike crash
A 35-year-old woman riding a motorbike has died after a crash with a car in West Lothian.
Police said a Toyota Celica collided with the bike on the A89, between the villages of Armadale and Westrigg, at around 21:15 on Friday evening.
Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Officers said he had been arrested over road traffic offences and released while inquiries are ongoing.
The Toyota Celica left the road and ended up on a grass verge. The road was closed for several hours for a police accident investigation.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "I am appealing to anyone who was on the A89 who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us.
"We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it's important we have all the information."