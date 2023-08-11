Authors call on Edinburgh book festival to cut ties with sponsor
- Published
Over 50 authors have called on the Edinburgh International Book festival to cut ties with one of its sponsors over climate concerns.
A joint letter urges organisers to put pressure on Baillie Gifford over its investment in fossil fuels.
The festival director later called for an "open discussion" about the issue during the event, which starts on Saturday.
Baillie Gifford has said it is not a significant investor in the sector.
Zadie Smith, Ali Smith and Gary Younge are among those who have signed the open letter ahead of the literary festival.
It comes after climate activist Greta Thunberg last week cancelled an appearance at the event.
The authors of the letter expressed solidarity with those harmed by the climate crisis, including people in the global south and in the UK, who have lost their homes, livelihoods and been forced to migrate.
They also highlighted the injustice of corporate greed and profit from the fossil fuel industry at a time when millions across the UK suffer from fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis.
Edinburgh-based author Mikaela Loach, who is due to appear at the event, said organisers "must stand by their 'climate positive' commitment and drop Baillie Gifford as a sponsor."
She added: "Edinburgh International Book Festival wouldn't burn books, so why are they ok with burning the planet?"
Novelist Yara Rodrigues Fowler added recent global wildfires, flooding and extreme heat showed the destruction being caused by the fossil fuel industry.
She said the book festival was giving companies like Baillie Gifford a "social licence" to continue funding "the destruction of our only home".
Festival director Nick Barley thanked the writers for the letter and described them as "the lifeblood of this festival".
He added: "We fully acknowledge your concerns about the devastating impact of fossil fuel exploitation on the climate: as individuals and as a charity we firmly agree.
"For these reasons we promise to think about your letter carefully. The last thing we want is to let anyone give the impression we are on opposite sides."
However Mr Barley warned the arts organisation would not have enough funds to operate without private sponsorship.
He also said Baillie Gifford was investing in companies that were seeking to resolve the crisis, such as Danish windfarm specialist, Ørsted.
Mr Barley urged the writers to discuss their concerns during the festival and vowed he would "keep a open mind" about how to proceed.
He added: "Let's talk in the Authors' Yurt, in the bookshop, in the cafe and in the festival courtyard.
"Let's talk in our theatres too: I'd like to find a time when we can invite representatives from across the spectrum of opinion to come on stage and have a discussion which will be open to the public.
"We'll find a date when that's possible and you'd be more than welcome to join us."
Greta Thunberg had been due to speak at an event called It's Not Too Late To Change The World at the Edinburgh Playhouse but pulled out after accusing the sponsors of "greenwashing".
Baillie Gifford, which has sponsored the book festival for 19 years, said 2% of its clients' money invested in companies with some business related to fossil fuels compared to a market average of 11%.
The Ferret reported last month that Baillie Gifford had billions invested in firms that profit from fossil fuels.
A spokesperson for the firm previously said: "Of those companies, some have already moved most of their business away from fossil fuels, and many are helping to drive the transition to clean energy.
"Currently, 5% of our clients' money is invested in companies whose sole purpose is to develop clean energy solutions."
The Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from 12-28 August, alongside the Fringe.
The 2023 event will feature over 500 events and 550 authors.