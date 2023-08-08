Driver who deliberately hit men with car in West Lothian jailed
A driver who deliberately knocked down two men with his car in separate incidents has been jailed.
Aaron Boles' victims were both thrown into the air after he drove a vehicle at them in life-threatening attacks.
The 25-year-old pled guilty to the attacks in Blackburn, West Lothian, in 2021 and 2022.
At the High Court in Edinburgh Lord Scott said: "Both suffered injury, pain and trauma. Both continue to suffer from the effects of your actions."
The second assault was after he was freed on bail following the first attack.
The court heard that during one of the attacks, Boles appeared to be under the influence of crack cocaine.
The judge told him this offered no excuse nor mitigation for his serious offending.
Lord Scott told him he would have faced a nine-year prison term for the crimes but his sentence would be reduced to six years and nine months following his earlier guilty pleas.
He ordered that Boles should be kept under supervision for a further period of three years and three months and warned that if he breached licence conditions during that time he could be returned to jail.
The judge said he was aware of childhood difficulties faced by Boles, including bullying because of a medical condition.
Boles earlier admitted assaulting Pawel Oleksiak on 11 September 2021 at Blackburnhall Gardens by repeatedly driving a car at him and striking him with the vehicle.
Mr Oleksiak was severely injured and permanently disfigured.
Boles also pled guilty to striking Thomas Devine junior with his car on the same street on 17 October 2022, causing him severe injury.
Defence counsel John Scullion KC asked the court to take into account the age of Boles at the time of the offending.