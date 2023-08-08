Two hurt after concrete slab thrown at moving taxi in Glenrothes
Two people have been taken to hospital after a concrete slab was thrown from a pedestrian flyover and struck a moving taxi.
The slab struck the car on the B921 towards Kinglassie, Fife, at about 00:30 on Sunday.
A man and a woman, both 37-years-old, were taken to Glenrothes Hospital.
In July, two vehicles were struck by wheelie bins from the same flyover. No one was injured in either incident but both cars were damaged.
The first incident was at about 01:00 on Sunday 16 July and the second happened at about 03:55 on Wednesday 19 July.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.
Insp Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: "Two people have suffered injuries as a result of these reckless actions and there could easily have been far more serious consequences."