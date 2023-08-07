Abuse survivors condemn Edinburgh Academy ahead of inquiry
- Published
Survivors of abuse have branded Edinburgh Academy "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia" ahead of a new set of hearings at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI).
The focus of the inquiry's phase on boarding schools turns to the institution on Tuesday.
The EA Survivors Group said its membership of about 40 former pupils was "the tip of a very big iceberg".
Edinburgh Academy said it was working closely with the Child Abuse Inquiry.
Hearings relating to the school begin on Tuesday.
On the opening day, the support group issued a critique of the school's conduct in the past.
Its members, who all suffered abuse between the years of 1960 and 2000, include broadcaster Nicky Campbell, who has admitted suffering physical and sexual abuse while a pupil at the school.
Spokesman Giles Moffatt said: "Let there be no doubt that the Edinburgh Academy was once a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia.
"Past headmasters and governors of the school have been oblivious, indifferent, and downright callous about what happened on their watch.
"Our little group of 40-odd is the tip of a very big iceberg, formed over 50 years and affecting thousands of boys and girls, which is why we are looking to this inquiry to look into the history without fear or favour."
The Edinburgh Academy hearings follow similar inquiries into other leading Scottish schools including Fettes College and Loretto. Mr Moffatt added: "We feel for those who gave evidence at similar hearings before us.
"Many went in blind and had limited power against the institutions which let them down in the first place.
"We would like to thank Police Scotland and the Crown Office for the decisive action they are taking and thankfully arrests and extraditions are on the horizon.
"We also recognise that the Edinburgh Academy of today is a considerably better place than years gone by, and we have been encouraged by the response of the school's current management."EA Survivors was formed by chance last year following a podcast by Alex Renton and Nicky Campbell, which put a public spotlight on historical abuse at the school.
The SCAI has been investigating the provision of residential care for children at boarding schools for a number of years.
'Significant number'
Evidence about Fettes College was heard during November and December 2021.
Some of the Fettes' witnesses also spoke of what happened at Edinburgh Academy but evidence about the school was not considered in detail at that time. SCAI chairwoman Lady Smith said: "After we completed our evidential hearings in relation to the initial group of seven schools in our boarding schools case study, a significant number of applicants and other witnesses came forward to provide evidence of their experiences at the Edinburgh Academy.
"So many that I decided their evidence needed to be explored in another set of public hearings. I wanted those hearings to take place as soon as possible."
More than 30 witnesses will be heard in person, and over 20 witness statements will be read in during this phase.
In a previous statement Edinburgh Academy said: "We deeply regret what has happened in the past and would encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to contact Police Scotland."
The school added things had changed since the 1970s and insisted it now had robust safeguarding measures in place "with child protection absolutely core to the ethos of the academy".
Edinburgh Academy also said it had worked closely with relevant authorities, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, and would continue to do so.