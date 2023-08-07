Water restored to hundreds of homes in Leslie, Fife
The water supply to hundreds of homes and businesses in a Fife town affected by a burst mains pipe has been restored.
About 1,750 properties in Leslie were left without water after an 8in (20cm) water main burst at 06:00 BST on Sunday.
The repair was complex due to the proximity of high-voltage power cables.
A spokeswoman said there could be intermittent pressure due to airlocks as well as discoloured water.
Charlene McBride, of Scottish Water, said: "Water quality could be temporarily affected with chalky or discoloured water caused by disruptions in the network.
"You might also hear spluttering noises caused by airlocks in the system.
"Run your tap for a few minutes and your water quality should return to normal."
Ms McBride added the amount of time this may take could vary from minutes to hours in rarer cases.
She also urged people to contact Scottish Water if the problem persists.