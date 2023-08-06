Burst water main affects supplies in Leslie, Fife
- Published
About 1,750 homes and businesses in Fife have been left without water after an 8in (20cm) water main burst.
Scottish Water said supplies were lost in Leslie from about 06:00.
A spokesperson said a team was on site however the repair was complex due to the proximity of high-voltage Scottish Power cables in the area.
Scottish Water is liaising with Scottish Power Energy Network (Spen) and a bottled water distribution point is being set up.
Bottled water will also be delivered to vulnerable customers signed up to the Priority Services Register.
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "We are working as quickly as we can to get water supplies restored.
"However, we must work closely with Spen to ensure the repair can be carried out safely, due to the presence of the high voltage cables.
"This may mean that the repair will take a little longer than normal and we apologise to all our customers affected by this issue."