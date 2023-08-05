Man clinging to pillar rescued from Firth of Forth
- Published
A man found clinging to a concrete pillar has been rescued by lifeboat in the Firth of Forth.
Kinghorn and Queensferry RNLI vessels were deployed at about 16:16 on Friday to reports of a person in the water at Cramond causeway, which links Cramond Island with the mainland at low tide.
The man was found about a third of the way along the causeway from Cramond village, near Edinburgh.
He was taken to hospital with lacerations and suspected hypothermia.
Kinghorn lifeboat volunteer helm Neil Chalmers said the man was "exhausted" when he was recused.
"The person was extremely lucky, and we assume had been trying to get back from the island on the rising tide," he said.
"Fortunately, a member of the public spotted them and called the coastguard."