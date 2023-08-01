Scottish Parliament spray painted by climate protestors
Red paint has been thrown over the entrance to Holyrood by climate protestors in response to new North Sea oil licences being granted.
Climate activist group, This is Rigged, has taken responsibility for the demonstration, which they say is in protest of "political failure" to oppose all new oil and gas.
It is understood four protestors are involved.
Police Scotland confirmed that officers were in attendance.
On social media This is Rigged said the action was in direct response to Rishi Sunak's announcement that he will back licences for 100 new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.
The group said the Scottish government's silence over the matter was "deafening" and called on it to "vocally oppose" the move.
This Is Rigged has previously staged protests at the Grangemouth petrochemical plant and Rothesay Dock oil terminal in Clydebank.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Parliament said the group had "repeatedly targeted the Scottish Parliament and its democratic functions".
"As a result of their actions today, we have had to cancel our free public tours and close the building earlier than scheduled," the spokesperson said.
'Police matter'
The public gallery in Holyrood was cleared during due to repeated interruptions from protestors.
The spokesperson added: "Up to 1,000 people visit Holyrood a day at this time of year, and many will have been severely inconvenienced - not just those who had booked on to tours but other members of the public who wish to visit and engage with their national parliament.
"This is now a matter for Police Scotland."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed support for the Acorn Project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, on the programme on Monday, ahead of a visit to the site.
It is one of four carbon capture projects which will share up to £20bn of funding.
Mr Sunak said the announcement would support thousands of jobs across the UK.
He said granting the new oil and gas licences was "the right thing to do". The prime minister also said it made "absolutely no sense" to import energy supplies with "two to three times the carbon footprint of what we have got at home".
Mr Sunak said the government was determined to transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic" way.