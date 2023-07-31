Man given life sentence after stabbing victim in head
- Published
A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years after he was caught on CCTV showing how he repeatedly stabbed a man in the head.
Jonathon Bell attacked James Johnstone in the victim's home in Drumpark Avenue, Bo'Ness, on 17 April 2021.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Bell repeatedly struck Mr Johnstone on his head and body with a bladed weapon.
Bell, 37, claimed he acted in self defence after the pair became involved in a struggle.
He denied murdering the 39-year-old during proceedings earlier in the year.
He said Mr Johnstone attacked him in the hand with a knife and that he struck him after trying to get the weapon away from him.
Bell, from Grangemouth in Stirlingshire, told jurors he did not like to relive the moments which led up to Mr Johnstone losing his life.
"I don't like speaking about it," he said. "If he got it near me, he would have killed me. It was awful. I think about it everyday."
However, jurors rejected Bell's claims that he acted in self defence and convicted him of murder.
On the day of the attack, former shop worker Lorna Ballantine was working in a Grangemouth premises when a man who seemed "a bit agitated" came in.
"I thought that he had maybe taken drugs," she said. "I wasn't sure, I thought he had taken something."
She said the customer asked for cigarettes and told her: "I effing killed someone."
"He just said he had knifed someone in the head," she told the court. "Three times, I think he said."
Miss Ballentine told the jury that she responded "no you didn't".
"You just don't believe somebody that comes in and says things like that," she added.
Bell was caught on the shop's CCTV making stabbing motions towards his head.
Miss Ballantine said: "He was kind of gesturing, like the motion of what he had done. He was showing me he had stabbed him in the head."
She said Bell had also shown her his jeans which appeared to have bloodstains on them.
When detained by police, Bell said: "Is he dead? I am not a murderer."
Bell gave evidence in his own defence during the trial.
Drug-taking before attack
He told the jury that he had been taking drugs for three days and had smoked heroin on the morning of the fatal attack.
He said he was visiting Mr Johnstone's home to obtain more narcotics when he became involved in a confrontation with him.
He said his victim accused him of being a "grass".
Bell told the jurors that Mr Johnstone suddenly produced a blade and thrust it towards him. He said he put one of his hands up to block the knife and it injured him.
"I used my uninjured hand to push the knife away from me and towards him," he said.
"It struck his head maybe two or three times. I only realised there was blood when I saw it coming from his head.
"He was shouting I was a grass, I had grassed his boy in."
Bell said Mr Johnstone fell back onto the couch during the attack.
He told defence advocate Thomas Ross KC that he was "anxious" when speaking about the incident.
"I don't like to talk about it," he added.
On Monday, Mr Ross said his client had "adverse childhood experiences" and mental health issues.
He added: "There now seems to be a formal diagnosis of schizophrenia."
Judge Lord Scott told Bell, who observed proceedings via video link, he would have to serve a minimum of 18 years for murdering Mr Johnstone before he could become eligible for parole.
"You have been convicted of the brutal murder of James Johnstone," he said.
'Brutal murder'
"In convicting you, the jury reject any suggestion that you acted in self defence.
"I am aware that members of Mr Johnstone's family have attended here today. I'm grateful for the information which they have provided to the court.
"There is no sentence that I can impose which will help Mr Johnstone's family for their loss. Mr Johnstone was a much loved son, brother and father."
Lord Scott also told Bell that there was no guarantee that he would be released at the end of his 18-year term.
He said his release was conditional on other external factors and that it would be up to the parole board to decide.
Det Chief Insp David MacGregor said: "This was a brutal murder of a man in his own home. I hope today's sentencing brings justice for James' family as they continue to come to terms with what happened.
"I'd like to thank the local community for their support throughout our investigation. Your assistance helped us trace Bell and led to this conclusion. He'll now face the consequences of his actions."