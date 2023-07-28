Primary school closed after sinkhole found in playground
A primary school in Edinburgh is being closed as a "precaution" after a sinkhole was found in the playground near to the building.
Edinburgh City Council said Brunstane Primary would remain closed while further investigations are carried out.
Staff and pupils, including nursery children, will be relocated elsewhere when the new school term starts on 16 August.
The school is built on the site of historic coal mine workings.
Joan Griffiths, the council's convener for education, children and families, said the decision was "highly unusual".
But she said closing the school for further investigations was a "precaution which hasn't been taken lightly".
It comes after planned works at the school were said to have revealed issues with the ground conditions - including the "small hole" in the playground.
Community groups
The council is now working with the Coal Authority to determine the cause and extent of the problem.
Teaching staff and children will begin the new term elsewhere, with nursery children to attend the Moffat Early Years Campus.
Alternative venues are also being considered for the community groups who use the Magdalene Community Centre on the site.
Ms Griffiths said: "I know parents, carers and the local community will fully understand why we had to take this decision to close.
"The expert advice we have received from independent engineers is that the site should remain closed until further investigative work has identified the exact nature of the problem."
She added: "I know this news will be disappointing for everyone affected by the closures, however it is the most sensible solution given what has happened.
"Our education officers are working closely with the school and other council teams to identify suitable schools so learning and teaching can continue for our young people."
The council said parents and carers would be kept updated on alternative arrangements.