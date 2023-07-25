Trainspotting producer to lead revived Edinburgh film festival
The producer behind hit Scottish films Trainspotting and Sunshine on Leith is to design and lead a new Edinburgh International Film Festival from 2024.
Andrew Macdonald, whose first film Shallow Grave premiered at the festival in 1994, will chair a new organisation designed to revive the event.
The 76-year-old festival collapsed into administration last year.
It will run this summer with a scaled-down programme as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.
Mr Macdonald was born and educated in Scotland and comes from a family of film-makers.
His brother Kevin Macdonald directed One Day In September, The Last King of Scotland, and The Eagle.
Their grandfather was Emeric Pressburger, who wrote and produced I Know Where I'm Going, A Matter of Life and Death, and Black Narcissus.
Mr Macdonald began producing films in his late 20s and has made more than 30 films, including 28 Days Later and Ex Machina.
The 57-year-old is probably best known for his collaborations with screenwriter John Hodge and director Danny Boyle which include Trainspotting and its sequel T2.
Mr Macdonald said the Edinburgh film festival played a huge part in his early producing career and was admired around the world.
He said working on a proposition for the future of EIFF had been compelling.
"I'm looking forward to helping to build long-term success for EIFF in the years to come," he said.
The festival ceased trading in October 2022 alongside the Edinburgh Filmhouse and the Belmont cinema in Aberdeen.
The parent charity that ran them - The Centre for the Moving Image - announced it had called in administrators after what it described as a "perfect storm" of sharply rising costs and reduced trade due to the effects of the Covid pandemic.
It announced 102 staff had lost their jobs as a result of the closures.
Creative Scotland acquired the intellectual property rights to the Edinburgh International Film Festival in December and its film wing, Screen Scotland, recruited Mr Macdonald.
Screen Scotland's Isabel Davis said the new chairman was an indication of its ambition for the festival's future.
"He was one of the first to offer support when the previous organisation collapsed and with his customary vigour, Andrew has already been instrumental in bringing people together to build an exciting new vision for what Edinburgh International Film Festival can become," she said.
Ms Davis said Mr Macdonald's entrepreneurial mindset and producer's can-do attitude made him ideal for the role.