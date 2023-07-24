Two men arrested after attempted murder in Paisley
Two men have been arrested after an attempted murder at a flat in Paisley
A 26-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident at about 17:30 on Sunday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the incident at a flat on Maxwellton Street. Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public.
Det Insp Nicola Wake said: "Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are carrying out inquiries in the area.
"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers."
