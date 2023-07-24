Ex-husband jailed for 20 years for murder of wife's new partner
A jealous ex-husband who stabbed his former wife's new partner to death has been jailed for at least 20 years.
Anthony Angelosanto, 50, attacked Roderick "Roddy" Georgeson, 41, with a large army knife in Newtongrange, Midlothian, in August 2021.
Angelosanto sent messages to his son before the fatal assault stating that he was going to kill "mum's boyfriend".
He claimed that he was acting in self defence, but was found guilty of the attack in his ex-wife's garden.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Beckett told him: "From the evidence it is clear that you felt extreme anger towards your estranged wife and jealousy of her partner."
The trial heard that Angelosanto's ex wife, Christine Moyes, had reported previous incidents before the murder.
Angelosanto had agreed with police to not contact or approach her or Mr Georgeson.
Ms Moyes, 42 said that after the attack Mr Georgeson told her he loved her and asked that she phone the police.
Angelosanto, a gas engineer, returned to his lodgings before leaving, wearing different clothing and carrying a rucksack.
Internet searches were later found on his computer including "will a stalking charge get you the jail".
Lord Beckett said the court must do what it can to deter "premeditated and violent murder".