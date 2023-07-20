Edinburgh pink door woman finally wins paint colour approval
An Edinburgh woman who has faced a lengthy battle over the colour of her front door has won permission to keep its latest shade of pink.
Miranda Dickson, 49, was ordered by city planners to change the colour last year after painting it bright pink.
She repainted it green - but after further complaints, it was changed again to an "off-white" shade of pink.
That colour also sparked a complaint, but has now received the approval from officials.
In a letter granting permission, City of Edinburgh Council said: "The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.
"The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area."
Ms Dickson first received an enforcement notice in September last year, which said the bright pink door on her Georgian townhouse did not meet the standards of a listed property in a World Heritage Site.
It stated she must repaint it to its original white colour or formally apply for planning permission.
She submitted a retrospective application after facing a £20,000 fine if she did not change the colour.
Ms Dickson said that the time that she was confused about being ordered to change the colour scheme, as there were many other brightly-coloured doors in Edinburgh's New Town.
In April, she painted the door green and applied for planning permission for this colour.
This was also rejected, so she painted it an off-white pink and applied again for planning permission - but another anonymous complaint was then made.
However, this shade has now been officially approved by Edinburgh city council planners.
Ms Dickson's case made international headlines after it was covered by the BBC in October last year.
She said she was shocked by the enormous reaction to her pink door.
"I don't understand why it has caused them to be so angry, I can't understand that emotion about the colour of a door," she said.
"These homes were built as entertainment spaces. They are incredible spaces and I have leaned into the bones of the rooms to maximise their beauty.
"I have restored all the windows and kept the cornices and mouldings as well as the shutters. I have been much more sympathetic than more modern refits.
Ms Dickson spent 18 months renovating her childhood home in Edinburgh's Drummond Place after her parents died.
The mother-of-two, who is a brand director in the drinks industry, moved back to Edinburgh two years ago after working in the US for nine years.
She said she had looked up the council's guidelines online before she first painted the door.
