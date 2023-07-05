Protesters gather ahead of Royal Mile procession in Edinburgh
- Published
Protesters have gathered in Edinburgh ahead of King Charles' thanksgiving service.
Republican and royalist activists have lined the Royal Mile where a cavalcade will pass on the way to St Giles' Cathedral, arriving at about 13:30.
Another anti-monarchy group are hosting a rally outside Holyrood, which will be attended by Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.
Police Scotland said it had liaised with groups to ensure public safety.
The King being presented with the Scottish crown jewels in a thanksgiving ceremony to mark his Coronation.
Blacked-out barriers which are about 6ft (72in) in height have been erected outside St Giles' where the service will take place.
Grant McKenzie from the Republic anti-monarchy pressure group told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland his group will be vocal at the event, which he feels is "undemocratic."
He said: "It's being forced upon us, we've got an unprecedented cost of living crisis.
"I don't think the public in the UK are particularly interested in their tax payer money being put towards a parade up and down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh - it's tone deaf.
"Of course people are going to be able to enjoy it if that's what they want to do. Protests by their very nature are disruptive, we will be making ourselves visible and heard."
As well as those protesting the event, crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch and people's procession are also expected to line the streets.
One of those in attendance is royals fan, Sheila Clark from Newton Mearns. Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Scotland, she said: "I'm as close to St Giles' as I possibly could be.
"It's a very special moment for me personally, I've followed the now King all my life really.
"I think it's an important part of our heritage throughout Britain and particularly in Scotland, because the King's roots are Scottish. His mother was Scottish, his grandmother was Scottish and I think Scotland is an important part of the United Kingdom."
Police Scotland said decisions over policing protests required officers to "balance complex and often competing rights and issues".
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, police lead for the event, said: "Our priority is public safety and a policing plan is in place to maintain people's safety, ensure the safe delivery of this significant event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.
"We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest."