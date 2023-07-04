St Andrews landlord ordered to pay student over Open eviction
A former St Andrews student who took his landlord to a housing tribunal after being asked to vacate his flat during the 150th Open has won his case.
Premierlet was ordered to pay Wilson Jones, 24, £1,400 in compensation and issue a written apology.
Landlords were last year accused of pushing tenants out of their rooms for the golf championship and charging £1,000-a-night for accommodation.
Mr Jones, from Philadelphia in the US, took action after the landlord tried to evict him during the tournament, which was won by Australia's Cameron Smith.
A clause in the contract said that Mr Jones and his flatmate had to vacate the property from 9-19 July, the week the championship took place at the historic Old Course.
The landlords told the BBC last year that they planned to stay in the property themselves, and that they followed the guidance of their property agents.
However, the First-tier Tribunal for Scotland (Housing and Property Chamber) has found that Premierlet Limited breached multiple requirements of the Letting Agent Code of Practice.
The breaches included failing to be "honest, open, transparent and fair" with the tenant, as well as providing information that was "deliberately or negligently misleading or false".
The ruling stated that the decision could be appealed to the Upper Tribunal for Scotland "on a point of law only".
Mr Jones, who has moved back to Philadelphia, graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2022 after completing an undergraduate degree in international relations and philosophy and a masters in strategic studies.
He told BBC Scotland: "Learning Scotland's tribunal system, correctly filing my case, and representing myself in court required a significant investment of time and energy."
He added: "I hope this outcome will encourage other renters to speak up for their rights, and help ensure letting agents and landlords fully abide by the law."