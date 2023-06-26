Boy, 11, rescued after fall near Dunbar harbour
A schoolboy has been rescued after falling from rocks near a harbour in East Lothian.
The 11-year-old slipped about 15ft (4.57m) from a ledge at the back of the harbour wall in Dunbar on Sunday.
RNLI volunteers, coastguards and paramedics were called, and the boy was transferred by lifeboat to an ambulance.
Dunbar RNLI said they provided a neck brace but there was no further information on the boy's condition.
The accident happened at about 17:35 near an area known as Johnston's Hole.
Lifeboat helm Alan Blair said: "Owing to the tricky location of the casualty and the fact that we were dealing with an incoming tide, on the advice of the paramedics on scene, it was decided the safest option was to move the casualty by lifeboat to where he could be better assessed by medics."
Police and fire crews were also involved in the incident.