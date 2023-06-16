Greyfriars Bobby film star dog honoured in Edinburgh
The remains of the dog that starred in the 1960s movie about Greyfriars Bobby have been commemorated in Edinburgh.
The ashes of the Skye terrier, Tam, who then became Bobby, were found in January after an 18-month search and have been donated to the council.
The story of the dog who visited its master's grave for 14 years after his death in 1858 became famous worldwide.
The Skye terrier was honoured with a statue in Edinburgh and also inspired a book and then, in 1961, a Disney film.
At a ceremony in Greyfriars Kirkyard, Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron was joined by David Hunter, who led the campaign to find the film star dog and have his ashes interred at the kirk.
A bagpiper led the procession as the casket was brought into church and three Skye terriers attended as a guard of honour.
The specially commissioned casket has been made from the wood of an old cherry tree that once stood in the kirkyard.
It was designed and made by craftsmen from the Grassmarket Community Project.
The casket and ashes have been donated to The City of Edinburgh Council and now form part of its archaeology collections and have been loaned to Greyfriars Kirk for display.
Jo Elliott, the session clerk from Greyfriars Kirk said between 50,000 and 60,000 people visit the kirk every year.
"One of the major draws is the little museum we have," he added.
"This casket with the ashes will be an added draw for people to come into the kirk and see all the interesting history of Greyfriars Kirk of which, of course, this is a key part."
He said he recognised that the history of Greyfriars Bobby was a "tremendously attractive" story.
"Greyfriars Kirk is indissolubly linked with the story of Greyfriars Bobby," he said.
"The statue has been out on George IV Bridge for over 100 years and when the Disney film came in the 1960s, that truly put us actually on the world map."
After hearing the site of Bobby's grave was to be developed for housing, Mr Hunter and his team undertook a search for the dog's remains.
They were almost ready to give up when they found Bobby's coffin.
The Skye terrier was given to Willie Merrilees after the movie had been filmed.
He was the former chief constable of Lothian and Peebles Constabulary, and had helped with the film's script.
However, Mr Merrilees felt it would be better if Bobby lived with a family, so he gave him to one of his chief inspectors, John Turner, who was the uncle of campaigner David Hunter.
During the 1960s and early 70s, Bobby made regular appearances in schools and at charity events helping to raise money for good causes.
Dean Turner was a member of the family who looked after Bobby for almost 11 years and said that he had "very fond memories" of the dog.
"To us he was just like any normal family pet," he added.
"It was just unbelievable to think that he was a Walt Disney film star. He was a very smart dog, very intelligent, bit of feisty temper on him when it suited him but he loved being around us."
He said he felt the Disney movie told the story of Greyfriars Bobby "very well" and gave thanks to the various authorities that had organised the commemoration ceremony.
"It's 50 years almost since the dog died, I thought the story was ended but the story lives on so it's really nice to hear that," he added.