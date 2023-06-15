Two injured in Edinburgh flat fire near primary school
Two people have been injured following a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Firefighters were called to the property on Craigmount Brae at about 15:00 on Wednesday. Flames had taken hold in the top floor flats and the building's roof.
Crews remained at the scene on Thursday morning to dampen down hot spots.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two casualties had been passed into the care of paramedics.
Their condition is not known.
Nearby East Craigs Primary School was evacuated as precaution but re-opened on Thursday, the council confirmed.
Ten fire engines were sent to the scene along with specialist resources.
SFRS said a joint investigation with Police Scotland would take place into the cause of the fire.