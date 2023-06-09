'No-one to blame' for death of schoolboy Hamdan Aslam
A 14-year-old who collapsed in the grounds of a West Lothian school died from natural causes, police have confirmed.
Schoolboy Hamdan Aslam died in hospital after becoming unwell at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday.
His family said Hamdan, from Harthill, had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected.
They said his death could have happened at any time and no-one was to blame for the death of their "beautiful boy".
"We want to assure Hamdan's friends and our community that this was an entirely natural death and could not have been predicted," the family said in a statement released by their lawyer Aamer Anwar.
They added: "There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God's will."
Emergency services were called to the school when the S3 pupil collapsed on the school grounds during a lunch break. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday confirmed that Hamdan died from natural causes, Police Scotland said.
There had been widespread rumour and speculation online and in newspapers about the cause of his death.
Hamdan's family urged people to put a stop to the rumours which they said were compounding their grief.
They said: "We know that Hamdan's loss is being deeply felt by his friends and teachers and we would urge those who have engaged in rumours on social media to stop. It is untruthful and compounding our grief.
"Please take down the posts, the running commentary is unhelpful to the children, teachers and our family who have been left deeply traumatised and devastated.
"We know that Hamdan's teachers and friends did everything possible to save his life and for that our family will forever be grateful to them."
As with any sudden death, a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Police Scotland Ch Insp Jocelyn O'Connor said: "This has been a tragic incident which has deeply affected everyone at the school. Our thoughts remain with Hamdan's family and friends at this very difficult time and we are providing our support to them.
"They have requested privacy and I would ask their wishes are respected."
Head teacher Andrew Sharkey said the school community had been devastated by the death of a "bright and diligent young man".
"Hamdan was an exemplary student and he will be hugely missed by the St Kentigern's community," he said.
"He was very friendly, popular with his classmates and he had a close group of friends. He was always polite and well-mannered in class and popular with his teachers. Hamdan was kind and thoughtful in all he did and he was always happy, with a beautiful smile."
He added: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
The school - where singers Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle are former pupils - has remained open this week and pupils have been offered support.
Local people and pupils left floral tributes and messages outside the school building on Thursday.
On Thursday First Minister Humza Yousaf responded to a question about the tragedy during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, calling for an end to rumour and speculation around the incident.
He said: "This is the worst tragedy. Anybody who is a parent will know there cannot be a worse fear or nightmare that a parent has than losing a child."
Bathgate Mosque also paid tribute to Hamdan, saying that his death had "left the community devastated".