Edinburgh short-term lets plan ruled unlawful
A plan to regulate Airbnb-style lets in Edinburgh has been ruled unlawful by a judge less than four months before it was due to come into force.
Operators and landlords opposed to the scheme took the city council to court last month.
After a two-day hearing at the Court of Session, Lord Braid agreed that part of the proposal was unlawful.
The decision was hailed as a "victory for law and common sense" by the group who brought the case.
The council wants to introduce the licensing scheme in response to concerns about the high number of short-term lets in the capital - particularly in the city centre.
Hosts had until 1 October to apply for a licence, with people who list whole properties on sites such as Airbnb also needing to apply for planning permission or a "certificate of lawfulness".
Opponents of the scheme raised £300,000 through crowdfunding for a judicial review at the Court of Session, with the case centring on a presumption against allowing entire flats within tenement blocks to be used as holiday lets unless their owners could demonstrate why they should be exempt.
Lord Braid ruled that the presumption was was unlawful and that the lack of provision for temporary licences and requirement for some hosts to supply floor coverings went beyond the council's powers.
