Boy who died in school incident named as Hamdan Aslam
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who died following an incident at a school in West Lothian has been named locally as Hamdan Aslam.
Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.
The teenager was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
It is understood another 14-year-old boy was involved in the incident which the school has described as isolated. Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.
There has been widespread rumour and speculation about the cause of Hamdan's death online and in the media, but police have said they will not comment until after a post-mortem is carried out on Thursday.
West Lothian Council said further information would be shared in due course.
Head teacher Andrew Sharkey said the school was "devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils".
He added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support."
The school - where singers Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle are former pupils - remains open and pupils were being supported.
'Community devastated'
Bathgate Mosque paid tribute to the dead schoolboy in a statement, which said: "The recent passing of Hamdan of Greenrigg/Harthill, son of Aslam and Robiena, has left the community devastated, especially with the loss of a young life.
"During these difficult moments, the family needs our support and prayers."
It went on to say: "It is crucial that we refrain from making assumptions and speculations regarding this tragedy.
"We will notify the community once the Janaza has been confirmed, and we request everyone to show respect and compassion towards the family in this challenging time."