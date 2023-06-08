Man charged over death of 'much-loved' father
Police have charged a 54-year-old man in connection with the death of a "much loved dad" in a flat in Edinburgh.
Officers were called to reports of an injured man at a property in Primrose Street, Leith, at about 14:30 on Tuesday afternoon.
Garry O'Neill, who was 59, died at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and charged and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Det Insp Kevin Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O'Neill at what is a very difficult time for them and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.
"I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider public."
He thanked those who had assisted with inquiries.
Mr O'Neill's family issued a statement saying he was "a much loved dad" and asked for privacy at such a difficult time.