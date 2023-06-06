Edinburgh tram extension to carry first passengers
The £207m extension to Edinburgh's tram system is set to carry its first paying passengers.
The 2.9-mile route from Picardy Place to Newhaven, which will have eight stops, has been under construction since November 2019.
Until now, the trams have run between Edinburgh Airport and York Place.
The completion of the new line has seen trams return to Leith Walk for the first time since 1956. Passengers will be able to board the service from noon.
City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said the launch was a "momentous occasion".
"It's a real landmark moment for Edinburgh as we bring this high capacity, sustainable and reliable service to the north of the city," he said.
He said people who lived or owned businesses along the route had shown "patience and resilience" during the project.
"I hope that they will really gain from the new service," he added.
Adam Barclay, of Argonauts bookshop in Leith, said the extension would be good for business.
But he added: "I really feel for those other businesses which almost made it (through the tram works) but didn't survive."
Karen Grieg, of gift shop Destined for Home in Leith, said the disruption had been hard on her business.
She said: "It's still quiet, maybe due to the cost of living... but we are from Leith and we persevere."
The extension to the city's tram service was approved by councillors in April 2019.
By that point the cost had risen from an original estimate of £165m to a final budget of £207m. The project was completed on time and on budget.
The city's original tram project was finished five years late and cost £776m - more than twice its original budget, for a shorter route than had been planned at the start.
An inquiry was established in 2014 to find out what went wrong.
The probe, which has cost the taxpayer more than £13m to date, is expected to publish its findings soon.
The events to mark the launch of the new line will include an outdoor ballet, a youth samba band, a piper at Picardy Place and a Guard of Honour from the High Constabulary of the Port of Leith at Pilrig Street.