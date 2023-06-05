Sir Menzies pays tribute as Lady Elspeth Campbell dies age 83
Lady Elspeth Campbell, the wife of former UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell, has died at the age of 83.
Sir Menzies paid tribute saying she was his constant political companion.
Lady Campbell died at the couple's home in Edinburgh having just returned from a period of recuperation in hospital.
Sir Menzies led the Liberal Democrats from 2006 to 2007 and was the MP for North East Fife at Westminster for 28 years.
Lady Campbell was the daughter of the war hero Major General Roy Urquhart, who was portrayed in the film "A Bridge Too Far" by Sir Sean Connery.
In a statement, Sir Menzies said: "After more than 50 years of marriage, my bright, beautiful and witty Elspeth has gone.
"She was my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence.
"When I had doubts about the leadership of the Liberal Democrats her advice was clear, she said "never say never"."
Lady Campbell was born in India in 1940, the daughter of Major General Roy Urquhart.
The family moved to Austria after World War II, and she then went to a convent school in Devon.
She met Sir Menzies in March 1970 and the couple were married in June the same year.