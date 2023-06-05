Man, 23, arrested in Edinburgh murder inquiry
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in a murder inquiry into the death of a man in Edinburgh.
Police were called to an incident on Leith Street near the junction with Greenside Row at about 19:45 last Friday.
Peter Mullen, 30, from Edinburgh, suffered serious injuries and died a short time later at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
His death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Police said a number of people were involved in the incident. A 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital
A 46-year-old woman has also been arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault.
Det Ch Insp John Morrison said: "Our thoughts are very much with Peter's family and friends at this very difficult time."
He said inquiries were ongoing and officers were continuing to gather CCTV footage.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.