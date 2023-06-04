Murder inquiry launched after man's death in Edinburgh
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a 30-year-old man in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the incident on Leith Street near the junction with Greenside Row at about 19:45 on Friday.
Peter Mullen, 30, from Edinburgh, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.
His death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Police said a number of people were involved in the incident and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.
A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault.
She is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
Det Ch Insp John Morrison said: "Our thoughts are very much with Peter's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible."
Website set up
He said inquiries were ongoing and officers were continuing to gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area.
"We are aware that the area was busy at the time of the incident and we are again encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance, to please get in touch," he said.
"We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to us.
"Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry can also send this via this link.
"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information."
He thanked the public for their help so far and urged anyone with information to contact police.