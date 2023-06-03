Man, 30, dies after large disturbance in Edinburgh
- Published
A 30-year-old man has died and another man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Edinburgh City centre on Friday.
Police were called to the incident on Leith Street near the junction with Greenside Row at about 19:45.
The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died. His death is being treated as unexplained.
A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on a minor assault charge in connection with the incident.
Police said a number of people were involved in the disturbance and urged anyone with CCTV, dashcam or any other footage to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp John Morrison said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch."
He also said there would be a police presence in the area while the investigation continued.