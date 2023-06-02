Two HMP Addiewell guards in hospital after drug 'poisoning'
- Published
Two prison guards were taken to hospital after being "poisoned" by drugs at a West Lothian prison, a union has claimed.
Police were called to HMP Addiewell at 15:20 on Thursday following reports that a number of prisoners and staff had taken unwell.
Two guards were taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston as a precautionary measure.
Police said all others were treated by medical staff at the prison.
Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances around the incident.
It comes weeks after His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland found serious safety issues at the jail, largely due to a chronic shortage of experienced staff.
On Friday, the union Community said there had been reports of prisoners in critical condition due to "illicit drug taking".
A spokesperson for the privately-run prison said staff had responded to two prisoners appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
They said: "As a result, some members of the responding team subsequently developed symptoms which required medical attention, with two colleagues attending hospital for precautionary assessments.
"Support measures are in place to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of staff and prisoners."
'Extremely concerning'
Community said it had written to the Scottish government raising concerns around the drug taking in the Scottish prison estate.
Regional secretary for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Steve Farrell, said: "This extremely concerning incident is a sobering reminder of the challenges prison officers are facing across the Scottish prison estate.
"No one should live with the constant threat or fear that they might be assaulted, or their lives put at risk while at work.
"Yet our members are all too often faced with that reality and are being subjected to threats and abuse from prisoners who have access to and are using these drugs."
The union urged the government to develop an action plan to stop psychoactive substances and other contraband items entering prisons.
Mr Farrell added: "We will be demanding an investigation into the incident and need to see urgent action to prevent the poisoning of prison staff at work that puts our members' lives at risk."