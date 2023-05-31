Former King's Horseman jailed for raping three teenagers
A former King's Horseman who raped three young trainee instructors at a riding school has been jailed for 10 years.
A court heard James Armour targeted his victims while on leave from military duty in the 1980s.
The 57-year-old escaped justice until one victim reported her ordeal to Rape Crisis and the police in 2019.
Armour was convicted following a trial of raping all three victims between 1983 and 1989 in Fife.
The girls were in their late teens at the time of the attacks.
Armour had been a bombardier in the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Despite having a "responsible and disciplined" role in the military, judge Lord Young said Armour had left the victims suffering "real physical and emotional damage".
He went on: "These offences date back to the 1980s when you were a young soldier.
"All were committed at an equestrian centre and against young female trainees who lived there.
"It is clear the women, despite the passage of many years, found it upsetting to repeat what you had done."
One victim told how Armour had been a complete stranger to her before he attacked her.
Similar attacks occurred over the next two years at the centre including her being smacked with a riding crop and her head being held under running taps.
She said: "I felt sick. I was just crying all the time."
Armour, who latterly lived in Congleton, Cheshire, claimed during the trial all three were "fantasists".
In addition to his jail sentence, he was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.